Court shows mercy to online dating scammer who took advantage of 'lover'

A man involved in an online dating scam was on Monday sentenced to a seven-year jail term, wholly suspended, for fraud and extortion.

The Alexandra magistrate's court imposed the sentence on Chinedu Jonathan Madueka after he pleaded guilty to extorting $800 from a male person — whose identity cannot be revealed — he met on an online dating platform.

Madueka was arrested on May 14.

“The complainant was under the impression that he was dating a woman, as Madueka pretended to be an Italian woman,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.