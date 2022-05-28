DA suspends Western Cape speaker as Hawks probe fraud allegations
The DA has suspended Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela from party activities, Western Cape provincial chair Jaco Londt said on Saturday.
Last week, the DA said it had handed documents “containing protected disclosures by whistle-blowers alleging fraud and/or corruption relating to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims” by Mnqasela to the Hawks.
Londt said the DA provincial executive committee (PEC) met on Friday and decided to suspend Mnqasela from party activities pending the “finalisation of an investigation and/or the institution of disciplinary proceedings against him”.
“The PEC’s decision to suspend is based on the findings of an investigation report by the DA’s federal legal commission that there is sufficient credibility in the allegations relating to irregularities pertaining to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims,” said Londt.
He said Mnqasela was allowed to provide reasons why he should not be suspended, which he did.
“After careful consideration, the party decided to move to suspension. It is important to note that there is a clear difference between party and government processes. The DA is able to apply its mind and act on internal matters that are formally brought to its attention.
“We are not allowed to interfere with the processes of any of our governments, nor any external investigations such as that of the Hawks or SAPS, which must run their own course. Any reports or findings emanating from such processes will also be considered for possible further steps.”
Londt added: “We are aware that there are currently internal processes ongoing against other members which the party will act upon as soon as the formal report is tabled.
“The DA has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, and when evidence-based allegations arise, we hold our office bearers to account, without fear or favour. We are proud of our record of clean governance and are deeply concerned about these developments.”
SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE has approached Mnqasela for comment. He is yet to respond.
TimesLIVE
