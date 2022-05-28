DA suspends Western Cape speaker as Hawks probe fraud allegations

“We are not allowed to interfere with the processes of any of our governments, nor any external investigations such as that of the Hawks or SAPS, which must run their own course. Any reports or findings emanating from such processes will also be considered for possible further steps.”

Londt added: “We are aware that there are currently internal processes ongoing against other members which the party will act upon as soon as the formal report is tabled.

“The DA has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, and when evidence-based allegations arise, we hold our office bearers to account, without fear or favour. We are proud of our record of clean governance and are deeply concerned about these developments.”

SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE has approached Mnqasela for comment. He is yet to respond.

TimesLIVE