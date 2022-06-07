Storytelling sparks the urge to read in our languages

Stories provide children with a window to new worlds

The initiative on reading to grow, co-author, distribute and inspire relatable children’s stories in all 11 official SA languages launched by Cadbury Dairy Milk is applauded.



A catalogue of 100 reviewed children’s books in isiXhosa from a collaborative initiative of the Puku Children’s Literature Foundation (winner of the Unesco King Sejong Literacy Prize 2021), National Library of SA, Unisa, Biblionef, IBBY SA and other partners who believe that to go far, they have to go together, is also a step in the right direction. ..