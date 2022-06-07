×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Department head gets bail in PPE tender fraud case

Ngubane hands himself over to Hawks after warrant is issued

07 June 2022 - 08:18
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

 

Mpumalanga co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) head Samkelo Ngubane has been released on R10,000 bail by the Nelspruit magistrate's court in connection with a R6m personal protective equipment (PPE) tender...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings