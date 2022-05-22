WATCH | Torrential rain sparks killer flood warning on KZN coast
People in coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal were warned on Saturday to exercise extreme caution as heavy downpours sweep in.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said people should not attempt to cross submerged bridges.
“Those living near the rivers should start to move to safer ground," he said, adding that emergency services are on high alert.
“They are willing to assist whenever they are called to assist. Those who do not have shelter may move to the nearest community halls so that they are safe from the rain,” said Hlomuka.
The SA Weather Service warned of torrential rain from 3pm on Saturday until 11pm on Sunday and said it could lead to widespread flooding of roads and settlements that would endanger lives and displace communities.
eThekwini Municipality warned residents to be extra vigilant and Parbo Sewpersad of the Durban metro police said the disaster plan had been activated.
“Avoid driving and crossing low-lying bridges, streams and rivers. Those living in the south of Durban are thus prone to experience flooding and evacuate to a safe place or higher ground,” said Sewpersad.
