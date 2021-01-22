Flooding and damaging winds expected as tropical cyclone Eloise hits

The SA Weather Service has warned about possible heavy rains in the northeastern parts of the country from Sunday as a tropical cyclone is expected to land in the country.

The cyclone, named Eloise, started as a tropical storm in Madagascar and has continued to grow. It is now identified as a severe tropical storm and would have intensified to become a tropical cyclone when it hits SA on Sunday.

According to the weather service, the lowveld and northern parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal may be affected by the heavy rains that may continue into Monday.