KZN flood death toll rises, disaster management on high alert with more rain expected

The death toll in the KwaZulu-Natal flood disaster has risen to 395.

On Friday cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said 40,723 people were affected by the heavy rain which lashed the province this week.

“Sadly, the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395, with eThekwini at 355, Ugu at six, uMzinyathi at two, King Cetshwayo at four and Ilembe at 28.”

He said while authorities were focused on relief efforts, more rain was expected over large parts of the province so disaster management teams were on high alert.

“According to the SA Weather Service warning we received, damaging winds are forecast for areas along the coast from midday today into Saturday evening. Disruptive rain is forecast for eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, uMdoni and uMzumbe from today until Saturday night.