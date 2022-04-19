No room for corruption as government moves to rebuild KZN: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned "corruption hyenas" salivating over the prospect of public money being disbursed to KwaZulu-Natal to rebuild after the devastating floods that they will not smell a cent.

Ramaphosa issued this warning during his address laying out the government's plans to help the people of the province after flooding left much of eThekwini in disarray.

The R1bn package announced by minister of finance Enoch Godongwana was a portion of the funds needed to get the province back to normality.

The extent of the damage was expected to run into billions of rand, including the rebuilding of infrastructure such as roads and homes washed away.

To corrupt businesspeople waiting on the sidelines to loot, Ramaphosa warned — not this time around.

“There can be no room for corruption and there can be no room for mismanagement or fraud of any sort.