'We could have died,' says Limpopo man after storm Eloise ravages village

The community of Luvhalani in the Vhembe district of Limpopo is picking up the pieces after tropical storm Eloise hit from Sunday morning.

Mbongiseni Muvhuso heard a heavy splashing about 4am on Sunday, and he went outside to inspect. As a precaution, he asked his wife to start packing a bag for their children — but soon, the water was at his door.

“There was so much pressure. The water was violent and we had to wait for a while before we went to my uncle’s house for refuge. I feared for the lives of my children and wife. It's not nice waking your children that early and everything is wet,” Muvhuso said.

He said the whole community rallied about and used buckets to scoop the water out of his house.

“We live close to a river, so it looked like it reached capacity and overflowed, hence the pressure. All I could think of was that if we stayed at home we would drown ... It was terrifying.” Muvhuso added.