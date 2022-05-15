SA cannot recover fully till KZN is back on track — Ramaphosa

The economic reconstruction and recovery under way across the country in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot succeed without the swift, comprehensive and sustainable recovery of the economy of KwaZulu-Natal.

That is why the government is firmly committed to giving the business community in KwaZulu-Natal all the necessary support, resources and technical capacity to recover from the recent catastrophic floods, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

He was addressing members of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said the disaster proved “we are not as ready to deal with natural disasters”.

“The collective state of readiness for natural disasters has to be drastically improved, and disaster risk assessments by all provinces have to be regular and ongoing.”

There will now be a clear expectation that municipalities, provinces and departments should develop, update, review and submit their disaster management and contingency plans to the National Disaster Management Council, he said.

Before travelling to Durban he met with the respective ministers and officials to receive reports on progress made in the multisectoral flood response and recovery plan.

“Declaring the floods as a national state of disaster has enabled us to mobilise more resources, capabilities and technical expertise within the necessarily time frames. As business, your concerns and challenges are very specific.

“Damage to key economic infrastructure such as roads, energy transmission and distribution, water and sanitation facilities and the port of Durban has had — and continues to have — a dire impact on your operations.”