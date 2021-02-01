Weather service issues warning of heavy rains to come in Limpopo and Mpumalanga
Man, part of his house washed away by flood
Kruger park rivers, bridges swell again
Search and rescue teams have been deployed in Mpumalanga after a man was washed away by floods after heavy rains.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the man, in his 30s, and half of his house were swept away in KaNyamazane township, 25km from Mbombela, on Saturday night...
