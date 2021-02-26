Severe storm warning as hail, rain pummel parts of Gauteng

Heavy rain and hail caused havoc in parts of Gauteng on Friday, flooding roads and leaving a thick coating of ice on the ground.

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) and Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services (DEMS) were on high alert.

The SA Weather Service warned of a severe storm moving to Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, with large amounts of small hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The weather service issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms from the afternoon until midnight.