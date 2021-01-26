Rivers still overflowing in Kruger National Park due to tropical storm

The Kruger National Park (KNP) is still experiencing persistent rainfall and some of its rivers are flowing strongly after tropical storm Eloise.

Isaac Phaahla, KNP spokesperson, said on Wednesday their technical teams will go out to assess how much damage was caused by the storm.

“We will be able to update information after they have submitted a report.

“Rain in still falling in the KNP but it is not very hard. The Olifants and Sabie rivers are flowing strongly. Low-level bridges are submerged in many areas, gravel roads are still closed and the Shimuwini, Sirhen and Biyamity bushveld camps are not operational though they are now accessible.

“Crocodile Bridge gate is closed because of overflowing water,” he said.

Phaahla said the danger is behind them and “we have not had reports of accidents or fatalities but we remain vigilant”.