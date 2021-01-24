Kruger Park floods as Eloise strikes SA, roads under water in north of country

An unusual red level 10 warning has been issued by the SA Weather Service for eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga for Sunday into Monday.

This is due to persistent heavy rain, with “more heavy rain expected tonight into tomorrow”.

“This will cause serious strain on emergency services. Take extreme caution in these areas,” SAWS said.

Tropical storm Eloise is currently over the north of the country.

Roads are flooding, as is the Kruger National Park where rivers are overflowing and all gravel roads closed.