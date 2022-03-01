ANALYSIS | From food to floods, Africa is ‘not ready’ for climate stress, its scientists say

Africa’s population is set to nearly double by 2050, but growth in food production is slowing faster than in any other region of the world as climate change-driven droughts, floods, heat and pests take a toll, African scientists said this week.

As rains grow more erratic, the hydropower many African countries depend on to run their economies is becoming unreliable, while coastal communities face worsening erosion, heat, flooding and migration of fish stocks on which they depend.

However, the money African nations need to tackle those threats is largely missing or coming only in the form of loans, while poor governance and siloed thinking about how to address the problems are hampering effective action, the scientists noted.

“We are not on track to achieve climate resilience,” said Youba Sokona, Malian vice-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), as the UN science body released a report on impacts, adaptation and vulnerability to global warming this week.