Seven people confirmed dead in floods
Mpumalanga braces for the worst as major dam threatens to overflow
The death toll in Mpumalanga has increased to seven following heavy rains in parts of the province.
This just as the department of water and sanitation issued a warning that the Driekoppies Dam, one of the largest in the province, was full and on the brink of overflowing...
