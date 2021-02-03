South Africa

Seven people confirmed dead in floods

Mpumalanga braces for the worst as major dam threatens to overflow

03 February 2021 - 07:08
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

The death toll in Mpumalanga has increased to seven following heavy rains in parts of the province.

This just as the department of water and sanitation issued a warning that the Driekoppies Dam, one of the largest in the province, was full and on the brink of overflowing...

