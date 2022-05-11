SA Post Office will no longer pay R350 grants at its branches

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has announced it will no longer pay the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant through its branches.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said the move will help alleviate long queues at its branches.

He said a new round of applications for the R350 SRD grant is open and includes options for beneficiaries to choose where to collect their grants.

“The application app includes an option for beneficiaries to receive their grants from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave merchants.

“ Sapo strongly advises beneficiaries to include this option as post office branches will no longer pay out SRD grants,” said Kruger.

He said those who have already reapplied for their SRD grant can select the option to collect their grant from any of the outlets mentioned.