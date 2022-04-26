DA says people should still get the R350 grant without having to reapply

The DA has called on social development minister Lindiwe Zulu to allow for payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant for existing beneficiaries without them having to reapply for it.

The official opposition’s call comes after the department announced on Friday that all eligible recipients, including those who received the grant previously, must reapply for the grant.

In a statement, DA MP Bridget Masango said SRD beneficiaries were receiving the short end of the stick due to legal technicalities and delays.

“What is concerning however, is that those who have previously applied and qualified for their SRD grant will have to reapply. This announcement comes close to three weeks after many were set to receive their grants for the month of April,” said Masango.

She said the burden on Sassa to process all SRD grants is great and will only cause further delays in delivery.