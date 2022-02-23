Hope that budget speech will focus more on joblessness

Economists and trade unions hope that the budget will respond to the problem of unemployment and poverty and give details to some of the commitments announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the state of the nation address.

A good news budget in which the government commits more spending towards job creation and social relief of distress is what economists are expecting from finance minister Enoch Godongwana.



