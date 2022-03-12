South Africa

No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? Here’s how to get help

12 March 2022 - 07:50
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Here's how you can change your details to make sure you get your R350 grant.
Image: 123RF/NENETUS

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has shared advice for those who have changed their phone numbers since applying for the R350 social relief of distress grant.

The agency has been flooded with requests for help from those who no longer use the number they gave when applying for the grant.

The agency said those wanting to collect their R350 grant through cardless banking at an ATM must make sure they Rica their cellphone number.

“If they choose to be paid through their bank accounts they must ensure the bank account provided is registered in their name. This will assist the client to withdraw their grant with ease from merchants as till pins are sent to cellphone numbers provided when applying,” it said.

What happens if you lost the sim card  used to register, or put the wrong cellphone number into the system and need to change it?

Sassa outlined three options to change your details:

CHANGE IT ON THE WEBSITE

Visit the Sassa website here or the SRD portal here.

GIVE THEM A CALL

Applicants can contact Sassa’s toll free call centre on 0800 60 10 11.

SEND AN EMAIL

Email grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za

Approved grants can also be collected at post offices if that collection option is selected.

Here are the payment dates for March according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ ID numbers:

March 11: 082 and 087

March 14: 083 and 088

March 15: 084 and 089

March 16: 080 and 085

March 17: 081 and 086

March 18: 082 and 087

March 22: 083 and 088

March 23: 084 and 089

March 24: 080 and 085

March 25: 081 and 086

March 28: 082 and 087

March 29: 083 and 088

March 30: 084 and 089

March 31: 080 and 085.

These dates are applicable to the post office payout system. Beneficiaries can receive their grants as soon as they receive confirmation of payment from Sassa. 

