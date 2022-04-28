We are not out of Covid-19 woods yet

The virus appears to be going nowhere fast and life as people knew it before the outbreak is never going to be the same

When President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the state of disaster about three weeks ago that was imposed on the country in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a palpable sigh of relief across the nation as the lockdown had weakened the economy so much that its resuscitation was paramount.



When the state of disaster was initially declared back in March 2020, the implications were clearly huge for the livelihoods of millions of South Africans, hence the need for relief grants such as the R350 and the UIF-Ters that have cushioned the blow for many a household as the lockdown took its toll...