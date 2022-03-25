‘New dates for social grants are not for the R350 grant’ — Sassa clears up confusion

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has clarified that the new payment dates for social grants do not include the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

The agency announced from next month social grants will be paid from the second day of the month. Social grants are usually paid during the first week of every month, starting with the grant for elderly people, the disability grant the next day and then the child grant.

If the second day of the month falls on a weekend or public holiday, the payment will be made on the next working day.

After several questions about what this means for R350 grant payments, Sassa said: “These changes are for the normal social grants, not the special Covid-19 SRD grant”.

The R350 grant is paid over the course of the month and payment collection dates are determined by the last digits of your ID number at the post office, or received in a message saying the grant is ready for collection at Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, selected OK Foods supermarkets, Pick n Pay or Boxer stores.