South Africa

330,000 people yet to collect R350 Covid-19 grants from early in lockdown

By TImesLIVE - 09 April 2022 - 11:26
More than 4.4-million people collected their social relief of distress grants at the post office.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Almost 330,000 people eligible for assistance during the first cycle of the social relief of distress (SRD) grant have yet to claim it.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said the 328,477 beneficiaries who did not collect their R350 monthly grants between May 2020 and April 2021 could still do so at the post office.

Just over 442,000 beneficiaries from the second cycle of the grant, between August 2021 and March 2022, had also not claimed their money, Zulu told EFF MP Rosina Komane in a written parliamentary answer.

Zulu said the SA Social Security Agency was finalising arrangements with banks so the SRD grant — introduced to assist people with hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic — could be paid to cellphones.

This channel will be available for the extension of the grant from April 2022 to March 2023.”

Other access channels include banks, post offices and retailers. “Of the 10,563,123 approved beneficiaries, 42% collect their grants through the post office while 58% receive the grant in their personal bank accounts,” said Zulu.

“In order to improve access to the grants distributed by the post office, additional channels through the retailers have been opened.

“The retailers currently participating are Pick n Pay, Boxer, Checkers, Shoprite and Usave. Negotiations with the Spar group ... are at an advanced stage and further announcements will be made shortly.”

