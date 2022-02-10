Sona 2022 — what to expect

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday evening deliver his fifth state of the nation address since taking over in 2018 in a tough economic and political environment.

For the first time in history the Sona will not be delivered in parliament after it was damaged by fire last month. Ramaphosa will instead speak to the nation from the Cape Town City Hall just a few streets away.

Ramaphosa will also be delivering his speech in a year in which he will be seeking re-election when his party, the ANC, goes to conference in December.

Within the party he is still facing challenges because of a faction aligned with his predecessor Jacob Zuma that is opposed to his leadership.

Though he is likely to be re-elected, Ramaphosa is expected to use this Sona to ramp up his support ahead of the conference, focusing on socioeconomic issues around poverty, unemployment and grants.

He is expected to announce an extension of the R350 social relief of distress grant to beyond March given the growing rate of unemployment in the country where almost half of the youth are without jobs. There have been calls for it to be increased to beyond the poverty line of R624.

Ramaphosa has had a tumultuous term in office and will deliver his Sona during a difficult period with growing unemployment, precipitated by a struggling economy and aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The unemployment rate, at 34.9%, has increased to its highest since 2008 with the youth being the most affected.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce plans about labour laws and job creation, with Cosatu calling for him to move away from economic policies that are suffocating the economy which, it says, have left half of the adult working population without jobs.

He is expected to report back on the more than 500,000 jobs that were created under the presidential employment stimulus as well as his investment drive that has so far seen billions of rand in commitments. Cosatu however believes at least two million jobs can be created under this umbrella.

The DA has also called for changes to policies and wants Ramaphosa to delink the social relief of distress grant from the state of disaster and place it under normal legislation to continue aiding the unemployed beyond the state of disaster.