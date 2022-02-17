R350 social relief of distress grant has cost taxpayers R45bn since start of Covid-19

It has cost taxpayers R45bn to pay the R350 social relief of distress grant to about 10.5-million South Africans affected by the Covid-19 pandemic since April 2020.

“We will not be able to indicate how much it will cost for the additional 12 months as the process is still in its infancy,” said South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi on Thursday.

Letsatsi was referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the government would be extending the grant until the end of March 2023.

He said social development minister Lindiwe Zulu needed to issue the regulation.

“As we speak we are busy with the regulations,” he said, adding that finance minister Enoch Godongwana will outline the finer details when he delivers his budget speech on February 23,” he said.

“The total number of grants paid from May 2020 to April 2021 is 68,813,375 (cumulative) at a cost R24bn. The total grants paid for August 2021 to February 2022 is 58,951,264 at a total cost of R21bn. We still have March to validate and pay — projected cost [is] about R3bn.”