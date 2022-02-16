Informal economy the socioeconomic future for the youth

Long-term vision of any society must be based on next generation

While Sona 2022 was the longest State of the Nation Address to date and lauded as the most detailed thus far, there is something else worth remembering and reflecting on.



It is that, as Tessa Dooms put it (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/opinion/columnists/2022-02-14-president-neglecting-duty-by-shifting-job-creation-to-private-sector/), for the first time, a whole president brought much-needed attention to the informal economy...