Informal economy the socioeconomic future for the youth
Long-term vision of any society must be based on next generation
While Sona 2022 was the longest State of the Nation Address to date and lauded as the most detailed thus far, there is something else worth remembering and reflecting on.
It is that, as Tessa Dooms put it (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/opinion/columnists/2022-02-14-president-neglecting-duty-by-shifting-job-creation-to-private-sector/), for the first time, a whole president brought much-needed attention to the informal economy...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.