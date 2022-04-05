We’re no longer in a state of disaster, what now? — five of your burning questions answered

SA is officially out of the national state of disaster, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday.

The president said the state of disaster, implemented 750 days ago in March 2020, had enabled the government to effectively respond to Covid-19 and introduce life-saving measures required at the height of the pandemic.

The R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant and Covid-19 TERS scheme were some of the wins named by the president as effective responses to the effects of Covid-19.

TERS was established to support employees whose companies lost all or partial income during the pandemic, while the SRD grant was established to alleviate poverty among unemployed youth.

The government will, after April 16, gazette new regulations in terms of the National Health Act that will replace the state of disaster.

The public has until then to comment on the proposed regulations.

The president said several transitional measures will remain in place for 30 days “to ensure essential public health precautions and other necessary services are not interrupted while the new regulations in terms of the National Health Act come into effect”.

Here are the answers to five of your burning questions about what has changed:

SHOULD I STILL WEAR A MASK?

Mask wearing is no longer compulsory outdoors, only indoors and in other high-risk areas.

“We will still be required to wear a face mask in an indoor public space. This is necessary to prevent transmission in high-risk places, especially while many people remain unvaccinated.”