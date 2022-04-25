All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, says Sassa

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says all R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant beneficiaries who chose the “cash send” payment option have been paid.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said payments were made via bank accounts or through the post office.

Letsatsi said there are no clients who chose the “cash send” option who were not paid the grant to which they were entitled.

“All clients who chose the cash send option were sent SMS notifications advising them to choose a different option. Most provided their own bank account numbers and those who did not provide bank details or who not respond were paid through the SA Post Office,” Letsatsi.

He revealed most beneficiaries are being paid via bank account while most collected their grants at a post office earlier in the pandemic.

“Out of the 10.6-million approved beneficiaries, 42% are paid through a post office and 58% through their own bank accounts. This is a significant change from the first iteration of this grant, where more than 60% were paid through a post office.”

In October last year, Letsatsi revealed almost 1.5-million beneficiaries who chose the “cash send” payment option were not paid.