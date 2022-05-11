×

South Africa

Meet Africa's only driver of hydrogen truck

Lekgau's vehicle also the biggest in the world in the sector

11 May 2022 - 09:14
Karabo Ledwaba Journalist

Alex Tumisang Lekgau is the first licensed hydrogen truck operator in Africa and operator of the largest one in the world.

It took the 29-year-old from Mokopane in Limpopo eight months to train to use the gigantic truck which was launched last week at Anglo American's Mogalakwena mine...

