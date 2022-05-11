Meet Africa's only driver of hydrogen truck

Lekgau's vehicle also the biggest in the world in the sector

Alex Tumisang Lekgau is the first licensed hydrogen truck operator in Africa and operator of the largest one in the world.



It took the 29-year-old from Mokopane in Limpopo eight months to train to use the gigantic truck which was launched last week at Anglo American's Mogalakwena mine...