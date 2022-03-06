Coronation of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king 'left with presidency'
The coronation of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini as king of the Zulu nation will be done “after the president exhausts processes that are involved”.
This is according to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, who was addressing a media briefing on Sunday to provide updates on affairs affecting the province.
“The issue of coronation will be done after the president exhausts processes that are involved. That is left with the presidency.”
Pietermaritzburg high court judge Isaac Madondo ruled on Wednesday that the coronation could go ahead and the prince “is the undisputed successor to the throne”.
However, the judge granted an interdict preventing the execution of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will, the distribution of assets among his wives and children, until the authenticity of the will has been determined by a court after hearing oral evidence from handwriting experts.
This application had to be launched within 15 days or the interdict would lapse.
In January Madondo heard argument in three related applications. In one, Zulu princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Zulu-Duma sought the interdict against the coronation of Prince Misuzulu, citing the “forgery” of Zwelithini’s will as the basis for this.
But the judge said the succession issue had nothing to do with the will. This was because the king, in his will, had named Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who is considered in Zulu custom to be the “great wife” because she hailed from Eswatini royalty, as his heir.
Zikalala said: “With regard to the impact of the judgment I believe the presidency will engage with it and see whether it will and won't impact in the coronation processes.”
He said with regards to the prayer to be held in the late king's honour on Saturday, “the government of the province was engaged by queens of the late king that we must host the prayer, which we agreed on”.
“There has been an engagement I believe with the queen mother and the queens.
“It's not our prayer, the prayer will be led by the royal house.
“Whether this will be announced by Prince [Mangosuthu] Buthelezi, the government will be informed and we will follow those processes.
“Whether there will be need for financial engagement and support, that will be discussed.
“We were approached and we responded positively.”
TimesLIVE
