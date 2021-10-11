IFP says using face of Prince Misuzulu on election poster was an error

The IFP is retracting a poster bearing the face of would-be Zulu monarch Prince Misuzulu and declaring the party's collaboration with traditional leaders where it governs.

On the posters, which appeared on social media on Monday, the IFP states: “We partner with traditional leaders by recognising just how vital traditional leaders are and how important it is to support and resource amakhosi, so that they can execute their functions of ensuring that communities' needs are met and that everyone is treated with dignity and respect.”

This is in line with the party's manifesto. However, Prince Misuzulu — who is regarded by a section of the Zulu royal family as the new king — is meant to be apolitical and should not be used in political campaigning by parties.