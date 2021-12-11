South Africa

Moloi-Motsepe's installation as chancellor ushers in historical era for UCT

She replaces Graca Machel as the chancellor

11 December 2021 - 11:43

Jubilation, glamour and class were the order of the evening on Friday when Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe was officially installed as the sixth chancellor of the University of Cape Town.

The prestigious event was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Moloi-Motsepe was announced as the new chancellor in January 2020, but her induction ceremony which was meant for later in the year, was further delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. ..

