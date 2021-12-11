Moloi-Motsepe's installation as chancellor ushers in historical era for UCT

She replaces Graca Machel as the chancellor

Jubilation, glamour and class were the order of the evening on Friday when Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe was officially installed as the sixth chancellor of the University of Cape Town.



The prestigious event was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Moloi-Motsepe was announced as the new chancellor in January 2020, but her induction ceremony which was meant for later in the year, was further delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. ..