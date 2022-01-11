Queen’s bid to inherit half of late king’s estate fails in Maritzburg high court

Queen Sibongile Zulu’s bid to inherit 50% of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate failed in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

Acting judge president Isaac Madondo said the queen’s papers, in which she claimed she was the only wife who married the king in civil rights, are contradictory.

The thrust of Tuesday's proceedings was that her legal team did not make out a proper case and had not sought an order declaring the other marriages to be null and void.

A second application is supported by the late king's daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, who are challenging the authenticity of the late king's will by alleging it was forged.

The matters have been co-joined and are being opposed by members of the royal family, including Prince Misuzulu and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

TimesLIVE