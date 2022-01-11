News

Queen’s bid to inherit half of late king’s estate fails in Maritzburg high court

By Mfundo Mkhize - 11 January 2022 - 16:51
Acting judge president Isaac Madondo says the application by Queen Sibongile Zulu was contradictory.
Acting judge president Isaac Madondo says the application by Queen Sibongile Zulu was contradictory.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Queen Sibongile Zulu’s bid to inherit 50% of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate failed in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

Acting judge president Isaac Madondo said the queen’s papers, in which she claimed she was the only wife who married the king in civil rights, are contradictory.

The thrust of Tuesday's proceedings was that her legal team did not make out a proper case and had not sought an order declaring the other marriages to be null and void.

A second application is supported by the late king's daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, who are challenging the authenticity of the late king's will by alleging it was forged.

The matters have been co-joined and are being opposed by members of the royal family, including Prince Misuzulu and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

TimesLIVE

Legal dispute over new Zulu king put on hold

The legal dispute over who will succeed the late King Goodwill Zwelithini as monarch of the Zulu nation will only be argued next year.
News
1 month ago

Royal inheritance: Late Zulu monarch’s family head to court

A showdown is expected at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday where the Zulu royal family are expected to slug it out in the ongoing battle ...
News
11 hours ago

Zulu King says GBV is a generational curse that must end

Zulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini has called gender-based violence (GBV) a generational curse of violence that needs to come to an end.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town