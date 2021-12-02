Zulu King says GBV is a generational curse that must end

Zulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini has called gender-based violence (GBV) a generational curse of violence that needs to come to an end.



The king was speaking at the launch of a gender-based violence app Eyerus, which aims to help victims of violence secretly record when they are in dangerous situations, share location with loved ones and have security dispatched. The app is supported by government...