IN PICS | Prince and prophet under fire in prayer meeting to pay respects to late Zulu king
Two leaders facing legal challenges, Prince MisuZulu kaZwelithini and “prophet” Isaiah Mduduzi “uNyazilwezulu” Shembe, held a meeting on Sunday to pay respects to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.
The prayer meeting was held at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma where the royal family and the Ebuhleni Nazareth Baptist Church staged the eighth Sabbath and uMgidi royal ceremony.
Both the prince and the prophet are under fire, with court papers challenging their nomination as leaders respectively.
The Pietermaritzburg high court will soon hear a matter in which Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma are challenging the validity of the will of the late king, claiming t his signature was forged. This comes after Prince MisuZulu was announced as a nominated king in the same will in May.
uNyazilwezulu was ordered by the Constitutional Court to vacate the church leadership throne after it found that the will nominating him as church leader was forged.
