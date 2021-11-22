South Africa

IN PICS | Prince and prophet under fire in prayer meeting to pay respects to late Zulu king

By Sandile Ndlovu - 22 November 2021 - 13:59
'Prophet' Isaiah Mduduzi 'uNyazilwezulu' Shembe and Prince MisuZulu kaZwelithini met on Sunday to pay respects to late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Two leaders facing legal challenges, Prince MisuZulu kaZwelithini and “prophet” Isaiah Mduduzi “uNyazilwezulu” Shembe, held a meeting on Sunday to pay respects to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

The prayer meeting was held at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma where the royal family and the Ebuhleni Nazareth Baptist Church staged the eighth Sabbath and uMgidi royal ceremony.

A morning prayer at the uMgidi ceremony in KwaKhangelamankengane in Nongoma on Sunday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Both the prince and the prophet are under fire, with court papers challenging their nomination as leaders respectively.

The Pietermaritzburg high court will soon hear a matter in which Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma are challenging the validity of the will of the late king, claiming t his signature was forged. This comes after Prince MisuZulu was announced as a nominated king in the same will in May.

Members of Ebuhleni Nazareth Baptist Church perform during the uMgidi Ceremony at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

uNyazilwezulu was ordered by the Constitutional Court to vacate the church leadership throne after it found that the will nominating him as church leader was forged.

Prince MisuZulu kaZwelithini attending the uMgidi ceremony.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Scotch Group from Ebuhleni Nazareth Baptist Church performs during the uMgidi ceremony.
Scotch Group from Ebuhleni Nazareth Baptist Church performs during the uMgidi ceremony.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Ebuhleni Nazareth Baptist Church members react as 'Prophet' Mduduzi Shembe arrives to attend the ceremony in KwaNongoma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

