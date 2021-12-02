Anti-GBV app given thumbs up for its potential to help women and children

Activists and government have given their support to an app that is being seen as a proactive step to help decrease gender based violence (GBV) in our society.

The app, Eyerus, allows a person in danger to record evidence of violence that will immediately be stored on a cloud. This evidence can then be shared with law enforcement when a case is opened even if the victim’s phone is lost or stolen. It also allows for private security to be dispatched to where the victim is located.

Rosie Motene a gender-based violence activist said the app will help communities that are often faced with violence.

“I’m excited about the data protection of this app as we know evidence is one of the key issues when reporting crimes and that dockets and information go missing. The fact that this can be escalated above the SAPS especially in cases where the case is high profile or politically affiliated, we know that dockets go missing and tampered with. [This will also help] with the rates of deaths in the LGBTI community and intimate partner violence,” said Motene.