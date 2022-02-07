ANC in KZN accuses IFP of exploiting Zulu kingship for political gains

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has launched a scathing attack on the IFP, accusing the party of using the Zulu monarch for political gains.

“We have seen the resurgence of the IFP from its political deathbed exploiting the Zulu national kingship.

“The IFP has reversed some of the revolutionary gains we have made in creating a province that is free from the yolk of tribalism by using this demon as a political tool to win the hearts and the minds of the people,” ANC provincial chair and premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.

Speaking during a two-day provincial executive committee (PEC) lekgotla at the Coastland Hotel in Durban, Zikalala was presumably criticising the role played by IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who is the Zulu nations’ traditional prime minister, after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Buthelezi has also been at the centre in the fight for kingship after some members of the royal family did not support King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the rightful heir after the death of his mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.