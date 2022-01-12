Queen wants permission to amend court papers in royal succession court battle

Lawyers acting for Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, who is seeking to be declared the only lawful wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini to inherit half of his estate, want to amend their papers to ask for an order that his customary marriages to his other five wives are null and void.

This after an apparent legal conundrum emerged in their case on Tuesday when they applied for the recusal of presiding judge Isaac Madondo.

They said Madondo could not hear the matter because he had officiated at one of the customary weddings.

Madondo, after hearing argument, pointed out that they had not, in their papers, asked for a declaratory order that the customary marriages were invalid.

He had no conflict of interest, he said.

The lawyers then asked for permission to amend their papers.

Madondo is expected to rule on this application on Wednesday.

There are two main issues before the judge: the “inheritance issue” and allegations by Princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, Queen Sibongile’s daughters, that the late King’s will was a fraud and his signature had been forged.