IN PICS | South Africans celebrate Heritage Day
South Africans celebrated Heritage Day on Friday. Here, in pictures, is how many enjoyed the day.
Mingwenda are traditional Venda attire. They are at Dzimauli Ha-Rambuda Musanda Thondoni under Thovhele (chief) Rambuda Ratshibvumo.
The celebrations coincided with the birthday celebrations of Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
There are a few places where you can get authentic Cape Town Koeksister, and Ouma Gouwa's house in Wale Street, Bo Kaap is one of them.
