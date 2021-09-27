South Africa

IN PICS | South Africans celebrate Heritage Day

By TImesLIVE - 27 September 2021 - 10:46
Sitting front: Makhadzi Grace Rambuda and Rambuda Nyawasedza Cynthia. Back row: Rambuda violet, Rambuda Annah, Rambuda Brenda, Rambuda Masindi and they are dressed in Minwenda.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

South Africans celebrated Heritage Day on Friday. Here, in pictures, is how many enjoyed the day. 

Mingwenda are traditional Venda attire. They are at Dzimauli Ha-Rambuda Musanda Thondoni under Thovhele (chief) Rambuda Ratshibvumo. 

Princess Nomfundo Zulu,25, and Siphesihle Msomi, 20 of Zethembejongosi Lesizwe maiden group from Clemont pose for a photograph during a Heritage Day celebration at KwaDukuza in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The celebrations coincided with the birthday celebrations of Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Adamari Bredenhann, Anton van Vollenhaven, Bianca du Plessis and Danie van der Merwe taking part in volkspele at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, in celebration of Heritage Day.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
87-year old Gouwa Mohamed from Bo Kaap with the traditional malay koeksisters which will always be part of their heritage.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

There are a few places where you can get authentic Cape Town Koeksister, and Ouma Gouwa's house in Wale Street, Bo Kaap is one of them. 

The Pennsylvanian Minstrel Group entertained crowds at the Castle of Good Hope during the Heritage Day celebrations held over the weekend.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

