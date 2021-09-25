South Africa

WATCH | Prince Misuzulu warns Amakhosi of enemies that seek to divide them

25 September 2021 - 08:16
Prince Misuzulu attended the first Umkhosi weLembe commemoration on Friday since the passing of his father.
Prince Misuzulu attended the first Umkhosi weLembe commemoration on Friday since the passing of his father.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has warned Amakhosi that while they work hand in hand with the government, they should be cautious of a third force seeking to divide them.

“I wish that we come together stronger than we ever have, with all Amakhosi and not allow enemies to divide us.

“Even though we work hand in hand with government, it's important we don't forget that royalty is of the nation and if it is compromised it will be in our hands,” he said. 

'My father's people are committing suicide': Zulu King pleads with rioters

'I appeal to the Zulu nation to withdraw from participation in the destruction of our country. I appeal for calm, for peace to be restored,' King ...
News
2 months ago

The message was contained in the prince's maiden speech at the commemoration of Umkhosi weLembe in KwaDukuza on Friday.

The annual weLembe is a day when the Zulu nation observes the death of its founding father, King Shaka kaSenzangakhona.

It was also the first Umkhosi weLembe to be celebrated after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Prince Thulani Zulu read out the speech on behalf of the prince, who was unwell but attended.

“It is a pleasure that we meet here today to celebrate Umkhosi we Lembe, the one who formed the Zulu nation to be what it is today throughout Africa. The whole world knows iLembe as a king who was powerful and wise, he formed a nation that is respected throughout the world,” Prince Misuzulu said.

iLembe refers to King Shaka. The prince called on the Zulu people to not only be well behaved in his presence but said “we should at all times as the Zulu nation be seen that we are the descendants of Shaka with how we carry ourselves with dignity and respect”.

He also spoke out on violence against women and children, calling on men to desist from this behaviour. “AmaZulu have a long history of respect and hold women in high regard, those whom God used to bring you to this world.

“What we see men do now is very painful. Abusing women and children is wrong and no self-respecting Zulu man abuses women and children,” he said.

He also acknowledged the suffering brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and the death of his parents who died just a few weeks after each other.

Prince Misuzulu told those gathered in KwaDukuza that “in all this hardship I wish to share hope with you, that this nation will not die.”

He also sought to allay any fears that the Zulu royal house was rendered weak by the death of his father. “The land of your forefathers, the land that they died for is going nowhere,” he added.

* Prince Misuzulu was declared king of the Zulu nation. However, he is yet to be crowned due to family infighting about his ascendency to the throne. 

Amabutho head 'Mgilija' expelled after sending regiments to support Zuma

Zihogo "Mgilija" Nhleko has been expelled for, among other things, leading regiments of Zulu warriors (amabutho) to Nkandla in support of former ...
News
2 months ago

Zulu regiment's actions in support of Zuma a 'clear act of defiance' of the king, says Buthelezi

The presence of regiments of traditional Zulu warriors (amabutho) at Nkandla on Saturday to stop authorities arresting former president Jacob Zuma ...
News
2 months ago

It's war in the Zulu royal house over throne succession: Buthelezi

Royal decorum has been thrown out the window and it is now open warfare among factions of the Zulu royal family, says the nation's prime minister ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...