Don’t be confused about who is king, Misuzulu tells supporters

Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has used his battle of Isandlwana commemoration speech to solidify his claim to kingship of the Zulu nation amid a feud over succession.

On Saturday, the emboldened prince told scores of amabutho gathered in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal, not to allow themselves to be confused by his detractors.

“To amabutho, don't worry about what others say — you know who your king is. I applaud you for working together with us despite the questions you might have,” he said.