Despite court ruling the throne remains vacant, Zulu royal family says

“We will guard and protect the legacy of his majesty, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu, by honouring his wishes and those of his predecessors but ensuring that we remain orderly and diligent in handling matters of high sensitivity such as the appointment of a new king,” said the statement.

“We will ensure that in our quest of appointing a new king, we are guided by our Zulu customs, the constitution of SA, the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act and the submissions made by the late king to the Nhlapo commission.”

The princes added that the history of the Zulu royal family has taught the nation that appointing a new king is a delicate process that shouldn’t be rushed “lest we allow interference from impostors acting as royal family members, political influence and the media to distract us from ensuring that the successor of His Majesty the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu begins his rule on a cleansed throne with a united family and nation”.

The statement said customs take precedence and will be prioritised.

“Until such time that the specified rituals have been performed, and until such time that the core Zulu royal family members and the Zulu Royal Council have had their sitting to appoint a new king, it is clear to those that respect our culture and honour the law that there is no king on the AmaZulu throne.”

TimesLIVE