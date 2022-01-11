Royal inheritance: Late Zulu monarch’s family head to court

A showdown is expected at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday where the Zulu royal family are expected to slug it out in the ongoing battle for the throne.

Two applications have been brought to court. The first matter has been launched by the late king Goodwill Zwelithini's first wife, Zulu monarch’s family.

In her bid, Dlamini-Zulu wants to inherit 50% of the late king’s estate on the basis that she was the only wife who married the king under civil law.

She maintains that the other five wives married him aware of this fact.