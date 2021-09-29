Zulu prince, princess snub Prince Misuzulu's invitation to meeting

Prince Misuzulu believes that members of the Zulu royal family challenged his mother's regency only because they were against him ascending to the throne.

The prince, who one section of the royal family regards as the rightful Zulu monarch, made this claim at a family meeting in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

The gathering was attended by members from 15 houses of Zulu royalty, with the hopes of reaching an amicable solution to succession divisions that have rocked the nation since the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu earlier this year.

Prince Misuzulu was also concerned at how some within the household have taken aim at royal prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying this was part of the plan to target the apparent heir to to the throne.

“The attacks against Buthelezi happened before I was appointed. This started when my mother became regent, by family members who have a different view.

“I see now. I have realised this wrangling was against me all along,” he said.

The late king left a last will and testament naming his wife, Queen Mantfombi, who has since died, as regent. Through her subsequent will, she in turn left the throne to their eldest son, Prince Misuzulu.

But some members of the royal family have questioned the authenticity of the late king's will, and have interdicted the coronation of Prince Misuzulu.