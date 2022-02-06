JSC recommends that President Ramaphosa appoint Mandisa Maya as Chief Justice

Just after 6pm on Saturday, as a marathon day of deliberations behind closed doors at the Judicial Service Commission, Julius Malema tweeted “It’s a girl”.

The prophetic statement was confirmed within 30 minutes when the commission announced that it recommends that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya as the next Chief Justice as the first woman ever to head the institution.

This week the commission interviewed four candidates for the position of Chief Justice.

Maya, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Judge Dunstan Mlambo, judge president of the Gauteng division of the high court and — the fourth candidate who ended the week’s proceedings with a 12-hour grilling was acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday.

However, before cameras were switched off on Friday night, interview chair Xola Petse read out an email that was not intended to be made public. It was from a law professor at Rhodes University who expressed concerns that the interview process had been flawed and consideration should be given to starting again from scratch to avoid the possibility of legal challenges.