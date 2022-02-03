Mandisa Maya lays out strong case for why she should be chief justice, says expert

Despite not having acted as a Constitutional Court judge in the past decade, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya gave an impression that she would do well as chief justice.

This is the observation of Mbekezeli Benjamin, research and advocacy officer at Judges Matter, on Maya’s interview with the Judicial Service Commission on Wednesday.

Maya is one of four judges shortlisted for the position of chief justice at the apex court.

“She performed well. She was clear in her vision. She seemed to have done thorough preparation,” Benjamin said.

He said Maya gave practical examples of what she would do to execute her vision.

“She said she will bring synergy, unity and cohesion in the judiciary. She spoke about it at an institutional perspective. Her narrative was compelling. She hasn’t acted in the Constitutional Court in 10 years, but she went into great detail about what she would do if appointed chief justice,” Benjamin said.

He said it was a bit disappointing that Maya was repeatedly asked to respond to gender-related issues because she is a female candidate.

“Yes, she’s the only female candidate and you would expect that gender issues would somehow feature. But it was disappointing that it had to be raised in a crude and inappropriate manner. It was good of her to push back a little and say, ‘Don’t look at me as a woman.’ She said, ‘Look at me for my credentials. I have a proven track record.'

“She said, ‘I’m a good judge who’s also a woman’," Benjamin said, adding that Maya had put a strong case for her to be considered for the position.

“She was upfront about why she should be chief justice. She put in the work. The way she spoke told me she had prepared. She convinced even those who might have had doubts about her.”