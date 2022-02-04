New terrain in search for SA’s top judge position

The appointment of the country's chief justice is a tricky and gruelling process whose outcome will ultimately be decided by President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Ramaphosa will choose between four candidates who were interviewed this week. Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga was the first one to appear before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Tuesday, followed by Supreme Court of Appeal justice Mandisa Maya, judge president Dunstan Mlambo and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo...