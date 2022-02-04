New terrain in search for SA’s top judge position
Ramaphosa will choose between four candidates who were interviewed this week
The appointment of the country's chief justice is a tricky and gruelling process whose outcome will ultimately be decided by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa will choose between four candidates who were interviewed this week. Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga was the first one to appear before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Tuesday, followed by Supreme Court of Appeal justice Mandisa Maya, judge president Dunstan Mlambo and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.