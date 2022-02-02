Maya supports 'traditional view' that judges speak through their judgments

Supreme Court of Appeal president justice Mandisa Maya said on Wednesday judges speak through their judgments.

Maya is one of four candidates being interviewed this week by the Judicial Service Commission for the position of chief justice.

She was responding a question from commissioner Vusumuzi Xaba, one of the six members designated by the National Assembly for the interviews.

Xaba said there is what is known as a traditional approach that says judges speak through their judgments, but there was also a constitution which gives everyone the right to freedom of expression.

“The question is what is your take when a senior judge falls into the temptation of entering into a policy discussion on matters, in some cases, that would likely come before him or her at some point?” Xaba asked Maya.