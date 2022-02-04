Honesty in chief justice search is key
On Friday, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo will take the hot seat to be interviewed for the position of the head of our judiciary.
This week, we watched as three credible candidates for the chief justice post, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Mandisa Maya and Dustan Mlambo took turns to tell the nation why they believe they ought to lead our apex court...
