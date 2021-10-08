Judge candidate withdraws from JSC interviews, labelling them unfair

A magistrate who was hoping to be promoted to a judge on either the Mpumalanga or Limpopo high court benches on Friday decided to withdraw from the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) interview processes, labelling them unfair.

Antolize Lamminga withdrew from the proceedings via an e-mail to the commission and her notice was read by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

In the letter, Lamminga suggested that when she appeared before the commission on Wednesday to be interviewed for the Limpopo High Court post, she was unexpectedly asked to answer questions regarding a long outstanding matter she had on her roll.

The matter related to an armed robbery case which has been ongoing for almost six years without having gone to trial. Flabbergasted by this, commissioner and EFF MP Julius Malema criticised Lamminga, saying having matters outstanding for this long was paramount to denying justice.

She stood her ground, saying the delays had been because of matters beyond her control, including the accused’s move to change legal representation several times.